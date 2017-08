Oct 6 (Reuters) - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd :

* Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announces equity purchase agreements

* Agreements with funds managed by affiliates of centerbridge partners, L.P, funds managed by strategic value partners

* Agreements with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management

* Agreement for purchase of aggregate of up to $125 million of series a preferred stock of company at a price of $4.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: