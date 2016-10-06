BRIEF-Lar Espana sees gross rental income of 70 mln euros in FY 2016

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Sees no further capital increases

* Sees gross rental income (GRI) of about 70 million euros ($78.3 million) in FY 2016, expects GRI annual growth of about 14 percent in 2017-2020

* Sees net asset value (NAV) of about 780 million euros at end of 2016, expects average NAV growth of about 9-10 percent per year in 2017-2020

* Expects average total annual return growth of more than 12 percent per year in 2017-2020

* Sees occupancy rate of 93 percent at end of 2016, expects average occupancy rate growth of about 1 percent per year in 2017-2020

* Says estimates new investments of about 240 million euros in 2017

