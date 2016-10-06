FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc :

* On September 30, 2016 co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, dated as of August 3, 2015 - SEC filing

* Amendment provides borrowers with a new "first-in, last-out" revolving credit facility of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing

* Following first amendment, co maintains ability to request upto $250 million in commitment increases from lenders under credit agreement

* Amendment allows company to declare and pay up to $70.0 million in dividends annually without compliance with ratio-based limitations Source text bit.ly/2dHf04D Further company coverage:

