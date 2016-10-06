BRIEF-H&R REIT to sell 50% of TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP

Oct 6 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :
* H&R REIT to sell 50% of TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP
* Deal for $257.4 million
* Use of proceeds from sale will be to repay debt, including existing mortgage of $82.1 million
* Agreement to sell a 50% non-managing interest in TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP Realty Inc