BRIEF-H&R REIT to sell 50% of TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP

Oct 6 (Reuters) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :

* H&R REIT to sell 50% of TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP

* Deal for $257.4 million

* Use of proceeds from sale will be to repay debt, including existing mortgage of $82.1 million

* Agreement to sell a 50% non-managing interest in TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP Realty Inc