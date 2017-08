Oct 6 (Reuters) - Circor International Inc :

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 to $0.28

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 to $0.45

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $133 million to $135 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $148.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Preliminary Q3 results reflect the prolonged weakness in the energy markets across both short cycle and long cycle businesses