a year ago
BRIEF-Aroundtown Property considers issuing new securities
October 6, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aroundtown Property considers issuing new securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Aroundtown Property Holdings PlC :

* Intends to use amount raised in potential issuance of securities to fund company's growth strategy.

* Is in advance stage to acquire a retail property portfolio for a purchase price of approx. 780 million euros

* Aroundtown property holdings plc. Considers issuing new securities and updates on acquisitions

* Effect of acquisition after potential on-sales to third parties will be a net acquisition amount of approx. 350 million euros

* Net portfolio is fully let to an investment grade tenant (rated BBB- by S&P) reflecting net yield of above 7.5 pct

* Closing of transaction is expected to be in Q1 of 2017 and is subject to standard condition precedents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
