BRIEF-Land and Buildings issues public letter to MGM Resorts shareholders

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Land And Buildings Investment Management Llc :

* Land and Buildings issues public letter to MGM Resorts shareholders

* Recommend separating chairman roles at MGM China, MGM Resorts, and MGM Growth Properties

* Believe there are other highly qualified executives who could lead MGM and would be well suited to replace CEO Murren

* Propose to MGM that they liquidate, spin or create a tracking stock of MGM China

* Proposes MGM Resorts to divest assets such as selling real estate of Bellagio, MGM Grand to highest bidder on tax efficient basis