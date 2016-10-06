BRIEF-Amerigo resources says unionized employees strike at Amerigo's MVC
* Amerigo Resources Ltd Says Unionized Employees Have Initiated Strike Action At Minera Valle Central, Co's Operation Located Near Rancagua, Chile
Oct 6 Land And Buildings Investment Management Llc :
* Land and Buildings issues public letter to MGM Resorts shareholders
* Recommend separating chairman roles at MGM China, MGM Resorts, and MGM Growth Properties
* Believe there are other highly qualified executives who could lead MGM and would be well suited to replace CEO Murren
* Propose to MGM that they liquidate, spin or create a tracking stock of MGM China
* Proposes MGM Resorts to divest assets such as selling real estate of Bellagio, MGM Grand to highest bidder on tax efficient basis Source text for Eikon:
Oct 6 Pfizer Inc, the largest U.S. drugmaker, said on Thursday it aims to sell its New York City world headquarters buildings in midtown Manhattan by the end of 2017 and to begin moving into more modern Manhattan facilities no sooner than the first half of 2019.
Oct 6 Britain's SVG Capital accepted an offer from Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Thursday, saying it gave shareholders a better return than a hostile bid from U.S. private equity rival HarbourVest.