Oct 6 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra Power announces upsizing of previously announced financings

* Co to upsize its previously announced bought deal financing to offering of 5.8 million common shares in capital of Alterra at $6.00 per share

* Will also conduct an upsized non-brokered private placement of 4.7 million common shares in capital of Alterra for $6.00 per share