BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment announces proposed private offering of additional senior notes

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc :

* Pinnacle Entertainment announces proposed private offering of additional senior notes

* Additional 2024 notes are expected to be fungible with existing 2024 notes

* Co intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Intends to offer an additional $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2024

* Additional 2024 notes to be issued will constitute $375.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2024