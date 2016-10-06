Oct 6 Praxair Inc :

* Through its horizon 2 project, Fibria is expanding its Três Lagoas facility, located in state of mato grosso do sul

* Praxair signs long-term oxygen supply agreement with Brazilian pulp producer Fibria

* Praxair Inc says Praxair's new plant, also expected to start up in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: