BRIEF-LiqTech, Kailong High Technology amend letter of intent

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Liqtech International Inc :

* Parties agreed to amend agreement, so JV is increasing payment for technology of producing silicon carbide filters

* Co will now be paid $2 million up-front for technology and royalty of $2.25 per liter of filters sold in JV in 2018 - 2020

* LiqTech and Kailong High Technology amend letter of intent

* Due to regulatory issues has not been possible for kailong high technology to meet Sept 30, 2016 deadline for investment in co