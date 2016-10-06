FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LiqTech, Kailong High Technology amend letter of intent
October 6, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LiqTech, Kailong High Technology amend letter of intent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Liqtech International Inc :

* Parties agreed to amend agreement, so JV is increasing payment for technology of producing silicon carbide filters

* Co will now be paid $2 million up-front for technology and royalty of $2.25 per liter of filters sold in JV in 2018 - 2020

* LiqTech and Kailong High Technology amend letter of intent

* Due to regulatory issues has not been possible for kailong high technology to meet Sept 30, 2016 deadline for investment in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

