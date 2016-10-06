FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genfit successfully raises 33.9 million euros in private placement
October 6, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genfit successfully raises 33.9 million euros in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Genfit SA :

* Genfit raises 33.9 million euros in private placement

* Has placed 1,695,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 20.00 euros per share

* Offering represents 6.4 pct of pre-transaction share capital

* This Private Placement is the first step of a c. EUR 75-80 million fundraising

* If all of the Company's programs are implemented at the pace currently expected by the Company, the proceeds of the global fundraising, together with its cash on hand, should allow the Company to finance its development until late 2018-early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
