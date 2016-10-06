FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-aTyr Pharma provides additional data for resolaris phase 1b/2 trial in adult patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy
October 6, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - aTyr Pharma Inc :

* aTyr Pharma says additional data for resolaris phase 1b/2 trial in adult patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

* Additional data for resolaris will be released later this year

* Over dose, duration studied, resolaris was generally safe in adult patients with fshd, was generally well tolerated with exception of 1 patient

* Patients in cohorts 2 and 3 were allowed to enroll in long-term extension study (005) for which co expects to provide an update in december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

