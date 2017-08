Oct 6 (Reuters) - Vaccinex Inc:

* Vaccinex announces clinical collaboration with Merck Kgaa, Darmstadt, Germany, to evaluate the combination of VX15/2503, and avelumab in non-small cell lung cancer

* Vaccinex will be responsible for conducting planned phase IB/II clinical trial

* Further details of collaboration were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: