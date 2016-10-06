FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Intrepid Aviation announces deal with Boeing
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intrepid Aviation announces deal with Boeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Intrepid Aviation Ltd

* Intrepid announces deal with Boeing

* Under agreement, the first two aircraft will continue to deliver new on long-term lease to Philippine airlines later this month, in December this year

* Concluded a revised agreement with the Boeing company in respect of its purchase commitment for six firm B777-300ER aircraft

* In respect of remaining 4 aircraft, 2 will be cancelled, instead Intrepid to buy from Boeing 2 new B747-8F freighter aircraft

* In respect of remaining 4 aircraft, 2 will be rescheduled from late 2017 and early 2018 to 1st half 2019 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
