a year ago
BRIEF-MTN Group, unit raise $1 bln via notes issue
October 6, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTN Group, unit raise $1 bln via notes issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* MTN group raises $1 billion

* Launches USD500 mln Feb 22s at 5.373 pct and USD500 mln Oct 26s at 6.5 pct regs/144a notes

* Notes maturing in February 2022, have a coupon of 5.373 pct and notes maturing in October 2026 have a coupon of 6.5 pct

* Proceeds of issue, due to settle on Oct 13, 2016, will be used for capital expenditure; pay down working capital facilities

* Joint book-runners for issue are Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi Bank and Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
