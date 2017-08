Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Usen Corp's group operating profit likely rose about 3% on the year to just over 10 billion yen in the fiscal year ended august - Nikkei

* Usen Corp's sales apparently climbed 4% to about 73 billion yen in the fiscal year ended august - Nikkei

* For current FY through August 2017, Usen Corp's operating profit is seen increasing 5% to 10.5 bln yen, with sales rising 5% to 77 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cV7ovU)