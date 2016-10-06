FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says unit entered deal for restructuring in facility in Germany
October 6, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings says unit entered deal for restructuring in facility in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp :

* In connection with plan, co expects to incur severance and other related costs of approximately $13 to $15 million - SEC filing

* Unit entered agreement with Betriebsrat der Ferromatik Milacron GmbH for restructuring plan related to manufacturing facility in Germany

* Plan expected to impact about 120 employees with certain operational functions being shifted to co's operations in Czech Republic

* Expects restructuring actions to be substantially complete by the end of 2017 Source text bit.ly/2dNVbpA Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
