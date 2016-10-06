UPDATE 2-Mars Inc buying out Buffett stake in Wrigley
Oct 6 The candy maker Mars Inc on Thursday said it would take full control of its Wrigley chewing gum business, acquiring the minority stake held by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Oct 6 Milacron Holdings Corp :
* In connection with plan, co expects to incur severance and other related costs of approximately $13 to $15 million - SEC filing
* Unit entered agreement with Betriebsrat der Ferromatik Milacron GmbH for restructuring plan related to manufacturing facility in Germany
* Plan expected to impact about 120 employees with certain operational functions being shifted to co's operations in Czech Republic
* Expects restructuring actions to be substantially complete by the end of 2017 Source text bit.ly/2dNVbpA Further company coverage:
* Federal Reserve Board took action to bar Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott, traders of HSBC from employment in banking industry
* Based On Forecasts For Hurricane Matthew, Walt Disney World Theme Parks To Remain Closed From Thursday By 5 P.M. To Oct. 7 Source (http://bit.ly/1kUZvUS) Further company coverage: