Oct 6 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc

* Blackrock’s Russ Koesterich says low U.S. rates are not enough to constantly propel stocks higher

* Investors looking for better opportunities with less stretched valuations should reconsider international markets, particularly Japan

* Blackrock's Russ Koesterich says investors should be concerned about the low productivity stocks in the U.S. has been experiencing recently