Oct 6 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* U.S. states' fy 2015 net pension liabilities reach $1.25 trillion, with more growth to come

* To tread water, Kentucky would have had to contribute additional 7.5% of revenue to its pension plans

* States that exceeded their tread water contributions included South Dakota, Michigan, North Carolina and Utah

* To tread water, Illinois would have had to contribute an additional 6.8% of revenue and 6.9% for New Jersey Source text for Eikon: