Oct 6 (Reuters) - Itc Properties Group Ltd :

* Company and treasure generator entered into subscription agreement with credit suisse and sun hung kai as joint lead managers

* Issue of U.S.$200 mln 4.75 pct senior guaranteed notes due 2021 guaranteed by company

* Estimated net proceeds from notes issue will amount to approximately U.S.$194.7 mln