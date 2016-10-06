FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CRH and Para Resources enter into a financing agreement for up to $18 Mln
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CRH and Para Resources enter into a financing agreement for up to $18 Mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Para Resources Inc

* Says Cartesian Royalty Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Para Resources Inc. enter into a financing agreement for up to US$18 million

* Financing to fund acquisition, development and/or expansion of select gold projects on which CRH and Para mutually agree

* Says CRH will have right to appoint a non-executive director to Para's board of directors

* First tranche of US$2 million to consist of US$1.0 million secured streaming investment and US$ 1 million equity investment in Para Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

