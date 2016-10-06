BRIEF-Chorus Ltd says Visionstream takes downer fibre installs

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chorus Limited (NS) :

* Chorus expects that some downer technicians will be affected by change

* Chorus expects to be able to hold average connection costs per unit flat in nominal terms across term of this contract

* Separately assessing future capitalisation policies in relation to Nga related provisioning costs

* Visionstream takes downer fibre installs & guidance effect

* Service company partner visionstream will be taking over fibre installations in areas that are currently being serviced by downer

* Fibre uptake is significantly ahead of expectations

* Chorus now expects to track at top end of total programme view for average cost to connect standard residential premises of NZ$900 to NZ$1,100 in 2011 dollars

* Chorus may provide an update to guidance when this work is completed later in FY17