FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Chorus Ltd says Visionstream takes downer fibre installs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 6, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chorus Ltd says Visionstream takes downer fibre installs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chorus Limited (NS) :

* Chorus expects that some downer technicians will be affected by change

* Chorus expects to be able to hold average connection costs per unit flat in nominal terms across term of this contract

* Separately assessing future capitalisation policies in relation to Nga related provisioning costs

* Visionstream takes downer fibre installs & guidance effect

* Service company partner visionstream will be taking over fibre installations in areas that are currently being serviced by downer

* Fibre uptake is significantly ahead of expectations

* Chorus now expects to track at top end of total programme view for average cost to connect standard residential premises of NZ$900 to NZ$1,100 in 2011 dollars

* Chorus may provide an update to guidance when this work is completed later in FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.