BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday Q1 loss per share $0.66
* Ruby tuesday, inc. Reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
Oct 6 Avaya Holdings Corp
* Avaya says receives reversal of antitrust judgment, vacating all damages awarded to TLI/Continuant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ruby tuesday, inc. Reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
Oct 6 Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Public Service (DPS):
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)