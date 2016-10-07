CORRECTED-BRIEF-Nevsun says B.C. Supreme Court refused to permit claim against it to proceed as a common law class action

(Corrects headline to say court refused to permit claim to proceed as a common law class action, not that the court refused to permit claim against the co.)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd

* Nevsun Resources says advises that British Columbia Supreme Court has refused to permit a claim against Nevsun to proceed as a common law class action

* Says is studying court's decision and considering an appeal of decision that action can proceed at all