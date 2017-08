Oct 6 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co:

* Entered into a second amendment agreement, amending company's credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015

* Amendment temporarily increases borrowing capacity under credit deal up to $25 million during period from Oct 1, 2016, ending on Nov 30, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2dWiUIx) Further company coverage: