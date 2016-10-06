Verizon pushes for $1 bln discount on Yahoo deal - NY Post
Oct 6 Verizon Communications is pressing for a $1 billion discount off its pending $4.8 billion agreement to buy Yahoo, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
Oct 6 XG Technology Inc
* XG Technology announces adjournment of special meeting
* Special meeting adjourned due to potential impact of impending Hurricane Matthew
* XG Technology Inc says during period of adjournment, company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders
* Meeting adjourned to allow additional time for stockholders to vote on proposal set forth in company's proxy statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Oct 7 Norwegian petroleum workers and their employers extended wage talks past a midnight deadline on Friday in a bid to avoid a strike that could cut pipeline gas supplies to Britain and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers worldwide, the SAFE labour union said.
Oct 6 Aero parts supplier Honeywell International Inc lowered the upper end of its 2016 sales and profit forecast range, partly due to fewer business jet and general aviation shipments in its aerospace division.