Oct 7 (Reuters) - Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd :

* Petition issued by Securities & Futures Commission against respondents Lo Kan Sun, Hui Quincy Kwong Hei, Au Shuk Yee, Sue & Agustin V. Que

* Update on information regarding certain directors of company

* Petition alleges inappropriate conduct by respondent at time of acquisition and disposal of interests in Liu’s Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: