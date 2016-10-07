BRIEF-Medadvisor partners with Osteoporosis Australia

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Medadvisor Ltd

* Medadvisor partners with national not-for-profit health association Osteoporosis Australia

* Deal to offer medadvisor to a highly relevant patient population

* Partnership will boost awareness of medadvisor to patients with osteoporosis to increase convenience and medication adherence

* Medadvisor partners with osteoporosis australia-mdr.ax

* Total cost of osteoporosis is expected to reach $33.6 billion over next 10 years

