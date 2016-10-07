FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medadvisor partners with Osteoporosis Australia
October 7, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medadvisor partners with Osteoporosis Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Medadvisor Ltd

* Medadvisor partners with national not-for-profit health association Osteoporosis Australia

* Deal to offer medadvisor to a highly relevant patient population

* Partnership will boost awareness of medadvisor to patients with osteoporosis to increase convenience and medication adherence

* Medadvisor partners with osteoporosis australia-mdr.ax

* Total cost of osteoporosis is expected to reach $33.6 billion over next 10 years

* Partnership will run for an initial period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

