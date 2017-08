Oct 7 (Reuters) - Pepper Group Ltd :

* Pepper prices $800 mln non-conforming RMBs transaction

* This transaction also largely completes pepper's annual term funding requirements for 2016.

* Priced its $800 million pepper residential securities trust no. 17 (PRS17) transaction

* Transaction's senior AAA-rated aud note priced at 149 bps over 1m BBSW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: