Oct 7 (Reuters) - Aeon Thana Sinsap Thailand Pcl

* Qtrly net profit 571.8 million baht versus 731.3 million baht; qtrly total revenue 4.45 billion baht versus 4.46 billion baht

* Interim dividend payment for H1 fiscal year 2016 at rate of 1.60 baht per share and payout ratio was 36.8%