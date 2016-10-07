FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nanoco Group updates on revenue recognition of licence agreements
October 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nanoco Group updates on revenue recognition of licence agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc :

* Accounts for fy expected to include revenue of £0.4 million, other income of £0.3 million, £1.2 million in deferred revenue on balance sheet as at 31 july 2016

* Expected that £0.7 million will be released over following six years ending 31 july 2023

* Announces following update on timing of revenue recognition of licence agreements signed in july 2016

* Expected that £0.5 million will be released to revenue in year ending 31 july 2017

* Company's cash position is unaffected by these changes in accounting treatment

* Says £0.7 million will be released over following six years ending 31 july 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
