Oct 6 (Reuters) - S&P on El Salvador:

* Placed ratings on creditwatch negative based on view of deteriorating financial management

* El Salvador 'B+/B' ratings placed on creditwatch negative on heightened political polarization

* Failure to agree on fiscal, other reforms that help stabilize El Salvador's access to liquidity, contain its debt burden could lead to downgrade. Source (bit.ly/2dOGLWk)