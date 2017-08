Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd :

* Says Jaguar Land Rover September retail sales of 61,047 vehicles, up 28%

* Says Sept Jaguar retail sales of 17,640 vehicles, up 70 percent

* Says Sept Land Rover retail sales of 43,407 vehicles, up 17 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2dOYfll) (Bengaluru newsroom)