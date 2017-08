Oct 7 (Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa :

* Raises 26.1 million Swiss francs ($26.58 million) in a private placement of new shares

* Has placed 1,320,530 new shares with institutional investors at a subscription price of 19.75 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9819 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)