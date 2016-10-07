BRIEF-SIAM sees 10 pct passenger vehicle growth in second half of year

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures:

* India auto industry body exec says "rising prices of some commodities is an area of concern"

* India auto industry body exec says "uncertainty due to various shifts in policies in India affecting carmakers' capital expenditure plans"

* India auto industry body exec says passenger vehicles sales to grow in double digit this fiscal year, surpassing initial expectations

* India auto industry body exec says expect passenger vehicle growth in second half of year to be 10 percent; first half growth was 12 percent (Bengaluru newsroom)