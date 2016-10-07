FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HarbourVest extends offer deadline for SVG Capital
October 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HarbourVest extends offer deadline for SVG Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - HarbouVvest Structured SolutionsIII

* Extension of offer and acceptance level update

* Confirms that offer is being extended until next closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. on Thursday 13 October 2016

* Believes that an extension of its offer provides shareholders with additional time to consider its offer.

* Notes that alternative proposals announced by SVG Capital are non-binding

* Shareholders who have not yet accepted offer are urged to do so without delay

* As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 6 October 2016, HarbourVest Bidco has received valid acceptances in respect of 43,246,700 SVG Capital shares, representing 27.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

