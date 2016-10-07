BRIEF-HarbourVest extends offer deadline for SVG Capital

Oct 7 (Reuters) - HarbouVvest Structured SolutionsIII
* Extension of offer and acceptance level update
* Confirms that offer is being extended until next closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. on Thursday 13 October 2016
* Believes that an extension of its offer provides shareholders with additional time to consider its offer.
* Notes that alternative proposals announced by SVG Capital are non-binding
* Shareholders who have not yet accepted offer are urged to do so without delay
* As at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 6 October 2016, HarbourVest Bidco has received valid acceptances in respect of 43,246,700 SVG Capital shares, representing 27.7 percent