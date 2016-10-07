FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Första AP-fonden acquires shares from Starbreeze Chairman Michael Hjorth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Första AP-fonden acquires shares from Starbreeze Chairman Michael Hjorth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Första AP-fonden acquires shares from Starbreeze Chairman Michael Hjorth

* Första AP-Fonden bought an additional 1,850,000 B shares in Starbreeze from Michael Hjorth, Chairman of Board

* Together with shares purchased earlier in September as well as additional purchases made in relation to the directed share issue, Första AP-fonden will hold 25,513,889 shares representing 9.3 % of the capital and 3.2 % of the votes in Starbreeze Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.