Oct 7 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv :

* Wolters kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance announces acquisition of Vcorp Services

* Acquisition is expected to deliver a return above Wolters Kluwer's after tax cost of capital (8 pct) in three to five years and is expected to be earnings enhancing in its first full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)