a year ago
BRIEF-Crunchfish applies for listing on Nasdaq First North
October 7, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crunchfish applies for listing on Nasdaq First North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Crunchfish AB IPO-CHRUNCH.ST:

* Says has applied for listing of company's shares on Nasdaq First North

* Offer is directed to general public in Sweden and includes 4 million newly issued shares

* Price per share amounts to 15 Swedish crowns per share

* Preliminary first day of trading on Nasdaq First North is Nov. 11

* At full subscription of new shares company receives 60 million Swedish crowns ($6.93 million) before issue expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6554 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

