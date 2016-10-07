FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel to offer iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus in India on Oct 7
October 7, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel to offer iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus in India on Oct 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :

* Says Airtel to offer iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus in India on October 7, 2016 Source text:

Bharti Airtel today announced that it will offer iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the best, most advanced iPhone ever, featuring an all-new advanced camera system, dust and water resistant design, stereo speaker system and the A10 Fusion chip which is the most powerful chip on any smartphone while delivering the best battery life ever in an iPhone.

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
