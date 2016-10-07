FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-UK's CMA says Future, Mirua deal could face investigation
October 7, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA says Future, Mirua deal could face investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Says acquisition of Miura Ltd, parent of Imagine, by Future Plc could face an in-depth investigation over competition concerns

* Says post merger completion, companies' titles will be sufficiently constrained by competing magazines or similar online content with exception of sci-fi magazines

* Says companies' sci-fi titles compete closely and available evidence showed that other magazines and online content only impose a limited competition constraint Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2d7H2p5] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
