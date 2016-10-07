FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK'S CMA says Verbund concerned regarding ICE Traport deal
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK'S CMA says Verbund concerned regarding ICE Traport deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - UK Competition and Markets Authority:

* Verbund is very concerned that the acquisition will not offer the same degree of neutrality, in particular if ICE integrates Trayport

* Verbund says need for guaranteeing an independent management of Trayport as provider of access and connectivity services

* Verbund says need for keeping Trayport as a separate and independent provider for access services to the OTC and exchange markets Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dJLaNb] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

