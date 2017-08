Oct 7 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics AG:

* Crispr Therapeutics AG says Offering Upto 4.7 mln common shares in its IPO - SEC filing

* Crispr Therapeutics AG says expect the initial public offering price to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per common share Source text: [bit.ly/2dJUhx2] Further company coverage: [Crispr Therapeutics AG]