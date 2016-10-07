Oct 7 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes announces September 2016 rig counts

* International rig count for September 2016 was 934 down 3 from 937 counted in August 2016

* International offshore rig count for September 2016 was 221, down 7 from 228 counted in August 2016

* Average Canadian rig count for September 2016 was 141, up 12 from 129 counted in August 2016

* Average U.S. Rig count for September 2016 was 509, up 28 from 481 counted in August 2016

* Worldwide rig count for September 2016 was 1,584, up 37 from 1,547 counted in August 2016