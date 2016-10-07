BRIEF-Highland Capital Management LP reports 3.3 percent stake in RAIT Financial Trust
* Highland Capital Management LP 3.3 percent stake in RAIT Financial Trust as of October 6, 2016 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes announces September 2016 rig counts
* International rig count for September 2016 was 934 down 3 from 937 counted in August 2016
* International offshore rig count for September 2016 was 221, down 7 from 228 counted in August 2016
* Average Canadian rig count for September 2016 was 141, up 12 from 129 counted in August 2016
* Average U.S. Rig count for September 2016 was 509, up 28 from 481 counted in August 2016
* Worldwide rig count for September 2016 was 1,584, up 37 from 1,547 counted in August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** Royal Dutch Shell up 2 pct, BP up 1.5 pct, and Shell up 8.7 percent this week while BP is up 7.6 percent over the same period, supported by gains in oil prices and the weakening of the British pound.