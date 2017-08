Oct 7 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum SpA :

* Total net inflows in September at 164 million euros ($182.70 million)

* Mutual fund net inflows in September at 228 million euros

* Year-to-date total net inflows at 3.93 billion euros, up 30 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)