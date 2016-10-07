FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Frank's International to acquire Blackhawk Group Holdings for about $150 mln
October 7, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Frank's International to acquire Blackhawk Group Holdings for about $150 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Frank's International Nv :

* Deal for approximately $150 million of cash on hand and approximately 12.8 million shares of company's common stock

* Says Blackhawk will survive merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of company

* Bain capital and other stockholders of Blackhawk delivered a written consent adopting merger agreement

* Entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire blackhawk group holdings, inc.

* Certain investment funds affiliated with Bain Capital Partners Llc currently own about 70% of capital stock of Blackhawk

* If deal closes, co to place some shares comprising equity consideration in escrow as partial security for blackhawk's obligations

* Merger agreement contains caps on certain losses arising under agreement of up to approximately 17% of transaction value Source text (bit.ly/2dQTMhr) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
