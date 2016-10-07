BRIEF-Transocean Ltd co's unit prices offering of senior secured notes
* Says will issue U.S. $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024
Oct 7 Oracle Corp :
* Oracle announces final extension of tender offer for NetSuite to expire on November 4
* The extension will be final extension that oracle is obligated to make under merger agreement
* If majority of netsuite's unaffiliated shareholders do not tender sufficient shares, Oracle will terminate its proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date is February 23, 2017
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, 6.75 pts